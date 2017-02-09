Letters: Stock market will dictate Trump’s actions

With Donald Trump signing executive orders faster than we can read them, the big question is whether he will cause more confusion and problems for our country or succeed in the long run.
I know a lot of people, including my own family members, think our new president will have us in a war in the near future with his arrogant temper. I don’t think this will happen.
There is one entity that will either slow or shut the Trump express down. It’s not a foreign government or Trump opponents. It is the stock market. If the market starts to free fall because of his actions, maybe Mr. Trump will learn the word “humility.” But at what cost to the United States?
Pat Clark
Columbia
