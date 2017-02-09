Letters: Statue seeks new, welcoming home

It seems our country no longer believes in the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty welcoming the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” The claim that the ban on immigrants from seven countries was designed to keep Americans safe is just another alternative fact.
Since 2000, no Americans have died as a result of terrorism from any of these countries. The attacks that have occurred (including 9/11) were by U.S. citizens or citizens of Muslim countries not on the list.
Meantime, Americans gunned down 320,523 other Americans. Makes you wonder where the danger comes from. As we no longer believe in the motto on Lady Liberty, maybe we can sell it for scrap. Or we can offer it to Canada, which seems to recognize the value of immigrants. Perhaps when we get rid of it, our president could build a new hotel to take its place.
Robert Sparks
Leesville
