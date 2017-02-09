Letters: Bill Clinton also fought immigration

At this time of confusion, disingenuousness and hysteria over President Trump’s efforts to ensure our safety, it might be helpful to review what President Clinton said on this topic in his 1995 State of the Union Address, made before 9/11 and other atrocities perpetrated by improperly vetted immigrants.
“All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens.… We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”
John W. Sneed
Mount Pleasant
Comments