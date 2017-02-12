Letters: SCE&G fleecing natural gas customers

SCE&G natural gas customers should take a close look at their bills. From October to March, SCE&G continues to add a weather normalization assessment to the approved gas rate.
This assessment was abolished in January 2014 for electricity after customers complained. However, SCE&G managed to keep it in place for natural gas in South Carolina. The assessment is added when the weather is mild so SCE&G can maintain an even income stream when gas use is down. It applies only to customers with a 1, 6, 8 or 9 rate category. These are good sense residential, energy saver residential, residential and general service (small). So your efforts to save on energy costs are offset by this increased rate.
Since 2014, the assessment has added more than $100 to my bill. I have filed numerous complaints with the Office of Regulatory Staff, which told me no one really complains about it. If you would like this assessment stopped, contact Regulatory Staff at 803.737.5230 and file a complaint.
Linda D. Sinclair
Lexington
Comments