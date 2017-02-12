Letters: Solar-friendly bills will grow SC economy

The state Senate did the right thing by passing S.44, which would increase solar energy infrastructure development, along with jobs and state revenue. We need to stimulate economic development and bring jobs to South Carolina, and this bill is a major step forward for our economy. Now it is time for the House to act.
South Carolina needs to create ways to further develop our economy and invest in our state’s infrastructure, much like our neighbors have. Just two years ago, South Carolina invested $10 million into solar installations, while Georgia and North Carolina invested $311 million and $1.69 billion respectively.
Across America, 38 states have passed renewable energy property tax laws. The revenue that would be generated to the state if this legislation is passed is staggering. We have the potential to generate more than 90 solar projects in the state, encouraging investment of more than $1.4 billion in just three years.
Holt Parker
Greenville
