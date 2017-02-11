Numbers show hunger for community dementia education

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament Pause

0:51 Tim Crowe recounts his son's 2015 arm injury

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

2:08 Dooley's Sport Shop to close after 67 years

1:50 Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork