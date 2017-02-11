Letters: Demand congressional town hall meetings

Congress has a recess the third week of February, and senators and representatives will back in the state. But not one from South Carolina has scheduled a town hall meeting.
Phone calls and letters tend to end up on a staffer’s desk and are never seen by the senator or representative; emails often go unread, as do Facebook posts and tweets. At town hall meetings, every participant hears the same response to questions and concerns, and those responses can be recorded.
Those who want a voice beyond merely voting, who want to hold their senators and representative accountable, should call our senators and their representative and request that they hold town hall meetings during the February recess.
Judith Ann Whiting
Columbia
