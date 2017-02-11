Letters: Legislature neglecting its duty on roads

I am amazed at the condition of U.S. 178 in western Lexington County. You would think you were driving on a bridge, with the thump, thump of your tires going over expansion joints. I didn’t expect to hear that thump, thump for miles and miles.
I then turned onto S.C. 113. How does the state call this a primary road? The Legislature has neglected its duty to maintain our highways for 30 years. Those who have been in power should be ashamed. It’s time for the Senate and House to fix our sorry roads — especially those outside the major urban areas where so many of our citizens are dying. These citizens pay taxes just like everyone else and deserve better roads too.
Bill Meyer
Moore
Comments