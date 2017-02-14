Letters: Foreign students should be grateful

It is staggering to see the number of foreign students in America from the countries in President Trump’s executive order. America is paradise and the Garden of Eden for them.
While I see Trump’s move as a little heavy handed, these students and their supporters should be more demonstrative about their good fortune to be here and rail against those who murder and plunder in the name of Islam.
When you accept the opportunity of a lifetime to not only be a productive citizen, but to save your own life, I’d think you would be a little more appreciative and humble. If America is so bad, why are they here?
Philip H. Williams
Lexington
Comments