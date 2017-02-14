Letters: Cover Presidents’ Day like MLK Day

I commend you for the extensive coverage of the Martin Luther King Day remembrances. Dr. King dedicated his life to the principle that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator — not by a man, not a monarch, not an elected official, not tradition, nor even the Constitution, but by God — with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We should be constantly reminded of these rights.
I look forward to similar extensive reports and stories for Presidents’ Day, which was primarily the result of combining George Washington’s and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays.
One dedicated his life to the creation of a nation where kings no longer determined rights, while the the other was dedicated to preserving this nation during the enormous struggle to decide if “all men” really meant all men.
Mike McClary
Lexington
Comments