Letters: For hope, look outside of politics

This election cycle was disheartening. A government for the people and by the people was ripped to shreds, with all of the name calling, petty politics, gender discrimination and playing on immigration fears.
Anyone who paid attention to the Democratic and Republican primaries and the general election saw that politicians and pundits are actors in a melodrama and citizens are the viewers of a minstrel show. I expect to be entertained when I go to the movies. When I watch the news I don’t desire to be entertained, subjected to foolery and conned by hackers, political players and foreign governments. I want to be informed by reporters we can trust.
It’s not about Democrat or Republican, conservative vs. liberal, red states or blues states. The process was bewildering.
But I still have hope. I still believe there is hope for humanity, democracy, our nation and the world. My hope is in God.
Rev. Carey A. Grady
Reid Chapel AME Church
Columbia
Comments