Letters: Warren is nothing but warmed-over Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren does not speak for all women or all people of color. In fact, I don’t know anyone who wants another loud-mouth, egotistical woman to run for president. She should have learned from Hillary Clinton that saying she is Methodist who taught Sunday school will not help her campaign. Actions do speak louder than words.
If she thinks by quoting Coretta Scott King she is assured to have the black vote, she is mistaken. She would be doing the nation a favor to go home and bake cookies.
Susan Hollis
Columbia
