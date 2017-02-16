Letters: Nuclear supporters ignore costs

I wonder how much of the cost of dealing with nuclear waste was included in Mel Buckner’s Feb. 7 letter, “More nuclear can drive more economic growth.” When purchasing tires or batteries for your car, there is a disposal fee on your bill, so it stands to reason that the cost of nuclear waste disposal should be passed on to customers as well.
The letter doesn’t talk about the cost overruns in nuclear projects that have been passed on to customers. No mention of risk or costs involved when a nuclear plant does experience a disaster. What was the economic impact of the failures of reactors in Chernobyl and Fukushima for Russia and Japan?
What would the economic impact be if as much support had been given to the solar alternative as has been given to nuclear? Why not give renewable energy sources such as solar and wind a chance?
Louis Dessau
Columbia
