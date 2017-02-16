Letters: Tim Scott needs to recognize all types of hatred

After reading about Sen. Tim Scott’s recent speech about overcoming, and his call for civility and unity (“Scott takes aim at intolerant liberals in Senate speech,” Feb. 10), I emailed him my appreciation, and my abhorrence of the hateful rhetoric against him.
I also said that in equating racist attacks with liberalism, he himself divides.
Many South Carolinians are liberal in heart, and care deeply about injustice. They’re not hateful, but hurting. And yes, angry — at the rise of intolerance, at dissent being labeled “sore losing.” But we are still civil and loving our neighbors — no matter what color or gender.
I ask Sen. Scott to call out anyone — on either side of the aisle — who speaks hatred and abasement. I ask him, too, to remember the relentless attack on President Obama’s legitimacy. I ask him to hear hurtful words our current president speaks. I ask him to remember the words “you lie!” shouted during a presidential address. I ask him to stand against all cruelty and injustice, to represent all South Carolinians.
Labeling hatred as liberal doesn’t build unity. I ask Sen. Scott to be a leader who stands for unity above politics.
Susan Craig
Columbia
