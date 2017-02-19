Letters: Columbia putting wants ahead of needs

First the Columbia City Council threw taxpayer money at a developer to build a ballpark that would leave taxpayers holding millions of dollars in non-refundable debt should he not live up to his promises. Now the council is meeting behind closed doors to plan how to spend more of our tax dollars helping Kline Steel build infrastructure to develop its property. And let’s not forget the huge tax breaks the city gave to several out-of-state developers building massive apartment complexes.
When are these people going to fix the city’s water system that has remained in danger since the floods of October 2015?
We have a small group of people who love to spend money on things that will give them a big reputation but who couldn’t care less about taking care of things responsible people would take care of. Some things that are nice to have are nowhere near as important as having clean water if we have another flood.
Helen Foley
Columbia
