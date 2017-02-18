Letters: Why do we tolerate Leatherman?

South Carolina let Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Letterman get away with a fraudulent trick. Rather than becoming lieutenant governor, he quit his job just long enough for Sen. Kevin Bryant to take the position. Then he got his job back.
Why is this considered OK? Why are there not protests? Why? Why? Why? Because nothing ever happens to the legislators, that’s why. They talk about ethics reform, but they come up with a plan that still allows them to enrich themselves.
When is this going to stop? We the people have the power to get rid of these outdated nonperformers. Think about it.
Michael J. Kantz
Lugoff
