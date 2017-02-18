Letters: No wonder no one wants to teach in SC

South Carolina is retiring 4,000 teachers a year and graduating 2,000. Why is this?
Children are treated like little adults, and the children’s curricula are inappropriate. The schools are unhealthy.
Administrators have taken the enjoyment out of teaching, and teacher evaluations mean that teachers who don’t kiss up have three years of torture before losing their licenses. This has placed the teachers under undue stress, which leaves them with anxiety attacks, nervous colon, disabilities and early death.
Would you want your child to teach for $29,000 a year at a job that is no fun? Would you pay your child’s tuition to become a teacher? Who wants to teach anymore?
Patricia G. Milley
Conway
