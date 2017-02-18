Letters to the Editor

February 18, 2017 4:07 PM

Letters: No wonder no one wants to teach in SC

Columbia, SC

South Carolina is retiring 4,000 teachers a year and graduating 2,000. Why is this?

Children are treated like little adults, and the children’s curricula are inappropriate. The schools are unhealthy.

Administrators have taken the enjoyment out of teaching, and teacher evaluations mean that teachers who don’t kiss up have three years of torture before losing their licenses. This has placed the teachers under undue stress, which leaves them with anxiety attacks, nervous colon, disabilities and early death.

Would you want your child to teach for $29,000 a year at a job that is no fun? Would you pay your child’s tuition to become a teacher? Who wants to teach anymore?

Patricia G. Milley

Conway

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos