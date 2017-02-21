Letters: Republicans doing terrorists’ work

The terrorists don’t need to attack the United States because the Republicans are doing it for them.
How many people will die because they lose their health insurance or it becomes out of reach when Republicans get rid of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement? How many people will die because of global warming (which Republicans deny) when storms become more violent and the sea level rises, wiping out whole communities? How many people will die because of gun violence (the NRA and Republicans want more guns on the streets)? How many people believe the lies and deception coming from the leaders in the Republican Party (especially Donald Trump)?
The terrorists can sit back and watch it happen.
Peggy Greaves
Columbia
