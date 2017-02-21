Letters: Opponents seek to destroy president

I am very concerned about the health of our nation. On the one hand we have a president who wants to do what is best for the United States, and on the other side we have the Democrats who want to destroy our president if they can’t have their way.
What is so scary is that we have seen some university students destroying property in order to get their way. When will it ever end? It seems as if the parents of these students are not teaching them right from wrong. The future of the United States will be left in these students’ hands.
John Rosier
West Columbia
