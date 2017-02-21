Letters: Proud of Trump? Too soon to say

Many factors go into deciding who to vote for: Where does “proud” stack up against a person’s accomplishments, agenda, charisma, values, incisiveness, intelligence, candor and comparison to the other candidate?
Not so high, but somewhere in there, so yes, I am proud of my vote for President Trump when all of those factors are considered. Four weeks into his presidency, I am pleased with the accomplishments of President Trump despite the total opposition of Democrats.
Eight years ago, I was proud America elected a black man as president, a skilled and charismatic orator who lacked any serious accomplishments and for whom I did not vote. Eight years later, I am not proud of the regression of America under former President Obama.
Withhold judgment, America, at least for four years, before deciding your pride or lack thereof in President Trump.
George Manolakis
Elgin
