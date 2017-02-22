Letters: Even tax foes want gas tax increased

I hate paying taxes. I hate waste and fraud. I have learned over the past decade to mistrust my government, because the rhetoric and the votes are too often not the same.
It pains me to have to make a choice between a designated income stream for needed road repairs and my knee-jerk anti-tax, anti-any tax stance. And I know members of the General Assembly don’t want to increase taxes just because they can.
But the can has been kicked down the road too long, and South Carolina’s roads are in such bad shape that automobiles are being damaged and people are dying from legislative neglect — thanks to my hard-line resistance to increasing my own taxes.
Enough of this nonsense. Fix the roads, and let all of us who drive on them, regardless of the state from which we come, pay for the needed repairs. Raise the tax on gasoline, and eventually I will get over it.
Warner Wells
Columbia
