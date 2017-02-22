Letters: Enact reforms before raising tax

The Legislature should address Department of Transportation reform, education and equitable taxation before a tax increase.
Transportation commissioners should be elected by the voters, and the agency should be streamlined before a gas tax hike.
We need comprehensive tax reform. I’ve heard Gov. Henry McMaster say for decades that taxes should be “low and broad.” Act 388 stunts our economy and punishes small businesses with higher property taxes. Repealing it and enacting a fairer tax system must come before a gas tax hike.
Money should be left in the general fund to pay for education, and road users should pay for roads, with a gas tax comparable to the Southeastern average.
Phillip Bowers
Six Mile
