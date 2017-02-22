Letters: Legislators made road, pension mess

We have a crumbling road system and a severely underfunded state pension system, and the citizens of South Carolina are the ones who will pay more in taxes and fees to make up for the years of our legislators’ general ineptitude and mismanagement and misallocation of funds that allowed these systems to degenerate and be put at risk.
This, when all we are guilty of is showing up to work and trusting our elected officials to do what’s in the best interest of the people.
Treasurer Curtis Loftis has for years been doing a yeoman’s job of warning of the problems in the pension system. Now, rather than being accountable and taking responsibility, officials with the retirement system want to get rid of the guy who’s been blowing the whistle.
I say throw the legislative bums out, especially the leaders. Then perhaps we can get some real leadership.
Fred Hogan
West Columbia
