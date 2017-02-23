Letters: Give Trump a chance

President Donald Trump is doing it just right. There might be a few missteps in implementation of some changes, but changes have to be made, and they will be painful because our federal government is even more out of whack than our state government.
President Trump brings a business reality to a government fairy tale world that no one can afford. And he has inherited a worldwide mess created by several presidents before him. Give him a chance. He has already accomplished more than many presidents do during their entire terms.
Merle D. Sharick
Prosperity
