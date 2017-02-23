Letters to the Editor

February 23, 2017 5:54 PM

Letters: Simple solution to holding illegal immigrants

Columbia, SC

Rather than asking local jails to hold illegals after their scheduled release — which may be unconstitutional — why can’t Immigration and Customs Enforcement pick them up before their release date?

ICE could just go by once a month and pick up everyone to be released within 30 days. This eliminates lawsuits from governments that claim they spend additional money for the courtesy hold and from prisoners who claim they are held longer than their sentence.

That way ICE doesn’t get last-minute calls, isn’t rushed to find agents, and the prisoners are still in custody until they are deported.

Charles Moran

Leesville

