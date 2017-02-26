Letters: Graham, Scott let us down on DeVos

U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott have once again let us down. I can’t imagine why in the world they voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.
Tens of thousands of voters have begged our senators not to vote for DeVos. Our cries fell on deaf ears. They have betrayed the voters of South Carolina.
They have also let us know that the Republican Caucus doesn’t care about education. I want them to tell my grandchildren and other S.C. students that they just don’t matter.
It is time for a change in our senators.
The best thing that’s happened to the Democrats is having to endure these weeks of Donald Trump. Starting with our senators, we need to drain the swamp.
Ronald M. Andersen
Winnsboro
Comments