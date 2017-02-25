Letters: Raise gas tax, ignore outside interests

We need to raise the gas tax to help pay for our roads and bridges. Even the modest increases being debated by the Legislature will be only a Band-Aid. Anyone who drives in this state sees the pathetic condition of our roads. Raising the gas tax means out-of-state drivers will help pay a good part of the bill. And a higher gas tax should not be accompanied by an income tax cut, which would benefit higher-income taxpayers.
We have been a low-tax state for many years, and now we are seeing the results. You have to pay for what you get; if you drive and buy gas, you should help pay to fix the roads.
Why are outsiders such as Americans for Prosperity so concerned about how we fund our roads? What is their interest in our state? Why are they interfering in our state's business? Wake up, S.C. citizens: Let’s get our roads fixed and tell shady outside interests to mind their own business.
Brenda Bell
Columbia
