Letters: We need more disclosure, not less

I was saddened that Steven Diaz and others are afraid of voicing opinions in their own names because of potential retaliation (“Disclosure bill would chill free speech,” Feb. 14). He says he fears that requiring organizations to disclose names of people who give more than $1,000 to pay for political messages would result in intimidation of those donors. He makes it sound like such a climate of fear is already upon us.
Rather than cave in to a culture of fear, I suggest we need more, not less, disclosure of the sources of information and propaganda. That is the only way to rebuild respect for civil discourse. The last thing we need is to be bombarded with more anonymous “messages.”
Charles Goldman
Columbia
Comments