Letters: Drinking too much is no laughing matter

Jude DesNoyer, events manager for the World Beer Festival, was quoted in the paper as saying he expected more than 5,400 people to attend and drink 72 ounces per person (“Suds in the City: World Beer Festival Columbia returns,” Feb. 15). That is equivalent to a six-pack of beer or nine eight-ounce glasses. And that’s an average: Some will drink more.
He went on to say: “I always laugh when someone says they sampled more than 50.” Laugh? Laugh?
I hope Columbia Police had squad cars with Breathalyzers outside the fairgrounds that day.
Ronald Jezowski
West Columbia
