Letters: Just who are the terrorists?

During the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton said that to dispute the election results would be to “undermine the pillars on which our democracy rests,” and since then, many Democrats have done nothing else.
Some Democrats were exposed by their own hacked emails as being racists, sexists, homophobes and anti-Semites, yet they try to claim others are the racists.
Liberals have rioted, destroyed property, looted and committed arson. Someone even firebombed a GOP headquarters.
They recently rioted at Berkeley, damaging both campus and local community, in a successful attempt to silence any voice but their own.
Obstructionists called for impeachment before President Donald Trump was ever sworn in and have seditiously called for military coups and his assassination. Yet readers like Peggy Greaves (“Republicans doing terrorists’ work,” Feb. 22) believe Republicans are the violent, intolerant “terrorists.” Such partisan idiocy is truly mind-numbing.
Todd “Easy” Garrick
Sumter
