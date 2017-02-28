Letters: The pride is gone

I took my grandson to the last Columbia visit of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and watching “The Greatest Show on Earth” with him made me recall another time: My grandson is the same age I was when President Kennedy was our president. JFK had a vision for our country — a vision of grandeur and pride. He reminded us that we are all part of creating the democracy we enjoy. He did not exclude anyone. He also challenged us to do the impossible. He wanted the United States to be the first country to land on the moon. Even as a young boy, I remember feeling I was part of a great team that would invent a space ship to go to the moon. This was a time of boundless opportunity and excitement. This was a time to be proud.
Our newly elected president is not leading us to believe we are all on the same team. He has not set a goal to conquer space. Instead, he is building walls. I don’t know what my grandson is thinking, but I am no longer proud.
John Begg
Irmo
