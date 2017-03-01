Letters: We can’t let students run the classroom

There have been many opinions about the school resource officer and student at Spring Valley High, but the editorial excerpt from the Spartanburg Herald that referred to “sullen teenage rebellion” takes the cake.
I would ask how we are supposed to educate our children with absolutely no control of the worst ones.
This student first refused to obey her teacher (should have been suspended immediately), then refused to obey the administrator (should have been expelled immediately) and then refused to obey the officer and resisted arrest.
This is a person who has no business being in a public high school, yet many are finding fault with the officer. I do not know what she said, but one video showed her strike the officer.
Many say the officer should not have been involved, but after she refused to obey the first two educators, what should plan three be? Why do we want there to be a plan three? Why can’t students understand that if they refuse to obey any one in charge, their decision carries dire consequences? Students are losing touch with who is in charge. The mission of our schools is to educate our children, not raise them.
Stuart Stout
Columbia
