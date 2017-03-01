Letters: Let supports pay for Confederate flag display

The Confederate Relic Room’s proposal for the display of the Confederate flag with shrine-like features appeals to some South Carolinians. Although this seems odd and unnecessary and quite excessive to many of us, to many the flag may even represent a lingering desire to set aside the United part of the States of America, the country that defeated ancestors we are bound to defend in memory to this very day.
Others see the flag as an ugly reminder of the cruel past experienced by their own ancestors.
A simple solution would be to establish a GoFundMe page that, amply publicized by the board of the Relic Room, should attract the funds needed for an effective display of the treasured flag at no expense to those who do not want public funds used for this project.
Ann Bowles
Columbia
