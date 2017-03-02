Letters: We can all make a difference

Perhaps you voted for Donald Trump but now you don’t think he is taking enough action. Maybe you did not vote for him and now are fearful because of the actions he is taking.
When frustration sets in, it is important to know that you are not powerless or alone. Remember the simple advice: Don’t give up.
Pick whatever cause you feel most strongly about. Find an established organization that promotes what you believe is important. When you join others of like mind, your own voice will be strengthened.
When we do something, we no longer feel powerless. Our frustration turns into a sense of accomplishment.
Stay informed. Read, watch and listen to respected news outlets. Don’t become discouraged or overwhelmed. We are all in this together.
Marcia W. Noonan
Gilbert
