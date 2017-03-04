Letters: Gun bill endangers South Carolinians

South Carolina has a strong concealed-carry law. In contrast, according to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, 10 states have no requirements for firearms safety training for concealed-weapons permit holders, and 22 states grant permits to convicted stalkers. Some states have issued permits to, or failed to revoke permits from, felons and others prohibited from owning guns.
Yet a bill that would require South Carolina to recognize the concealed weapons permits from all 50 states is advancing in the Legislature.
I understand that permit holders in South Carolina want to be able to take their guns with them when they travel, but this bill will not allow that in all the states whose residents could bring their weapons here. My concern is about what out-of-state visitors might do with the guns they bring here.
We have enough problems with gun violence without importing problems from elsewhere. SLED and the S.C. Sheriffs’ Association oppose this bill. I ask legislators to listen to their constituents and vote “no” on H.3240.
Miriam Johnson
Columbia
