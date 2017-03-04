Letters: Gun rule snared more than mentally ill

Susan Grey’s Feb. 19 letter (“Guns for the mentally ill? Do you feel safer?”) mischaracterized who would have been denied guns under the Obama rule that Congress blocked. Congress simply voted to preserve the Second Amendment rights of Social Security recipients who need someone to help manage their money. They should not have to give up their gun because they cannot balance a checkbook; this does not make them mentally ill.
I do not recall an elderly Social Security recipient going on a shooting spree, but I am aware that many live in areas where they need protection.
Jim Clark
Columbia
