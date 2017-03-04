Letters: SC roads well past ‘last resort’

Gov. Henry McMaster says he could only support raising the gas tax to pay for our roads and bridges as “a last resort.” Seems to me we’ve reached the “last resort.” We haven’t raised our gas tax in 30 years, the House, the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and most citizens support raising the gas tax and increasing some fees.
How long will the governor and the Senate wait to begin fixing our roads? The longer they wait, the worse our roads become.
I urge all of our leaders to demonstrate statesmanship instead of worrying about the next election and support an increase in the gas tax to pay for our roads and bridges. Our economy and the safety of our citizens demand it.
Stan Frick
Columbia
