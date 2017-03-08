Letters: Spend money on domestic needs, not military

President Trump said in his address to Congress, “We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict.” If we don’t want war, then we don’t need to spend trillions of dollars on the military.
The enormous budget of the military is obscene. Since protecting citizens’ lives is one of the first duties of government, people are often reluctant to talk about reducing the military. Sens. Graham and Scott and Rep. Wilson have been military hawks and have refused to consider any alternatives. But many of the crises in the world do not have military solutions. Devastating economic and social disasters such as famine have forced migration away from drought-stricken areas, and conflict over remaining resources have been a major cause of instability.
The excessive military spending is causing damage to our country. So many of the basic requirements of a satisfied populace are unavailable: decent health care, affordable education, livable income. It is time to ask for a reduction in military spending, not an increase. If President Trump really wants stability and harmony, let’s try another approach, rather than thinking that military spending will create the world we want and need. It’s time for moderation.
Cassandra Fralix
Lexington
