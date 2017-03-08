Letters to the Editor

March 8, 2017 5:48 PM

Letters: Send non-Mexicans back to Mexico

Columbia, SC

Instead of building a great wall at American expense and then hoping to be reimbursed by Mexico, why not make Mexico itself our “wall”? Why does America fly the non-Mexican illegal interlopers we apprehend back to their Latin American homelands instead of just marching or busing them back into Mexico? Bad U.S. foreign policy seems to have wiped its feet on good Yankee common sense here.

Putting the financial onus on our allegedly friendly southern neighbor would be a great encouragement to the Mexican government to enforce its own southern border. Turning Mexico itself into our wall by making it spend its pesos to interdict and reduce the flow of illegal interlopers entering America could prove to be far more effective and cost-efficient and could probably yield results faster than a brick-and-mortar structure.

K.J. Dolney

Columbia

