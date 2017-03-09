Letters: Ticket bad drivers, for safety, money

Lawmakers looking for money to repair roads should think about the millions of dollars that could be used to repair S.C. roads if unsafe drivers and trailers were ticketed. When a stoplight turns from red to green, drivers have to wait a few seconds before venturing out to ensure that there is not a car going through a red light. The interstates, with speeding and reckless drivers, are like the Daytona 500 minus the spectators. And trailers that don’t have lights, especially brake lights, are dangerous and should be taken off the road.
Even if we had to hire more law enforcement, it would be well worth the money to enforce the laws. The violators would be ticketed and a portion of the fine could be used for repairing our roads. The most important result would be a decrease in traffic deaths.
James Riente
Columbia
