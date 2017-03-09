Letters: Can we impeach him yet?

President Trump’s efforts to self-destruct are growing in intensity as he demands that Congress investigate a wiretapping scandal he seems to have manufactured. His efforts to demonstrate that he knows and cares nothing about the office he holds have succeeded. We’re all convinced. Naming an equally uninformed Cabinet has not been helpful. This matters because the world is never far from a crisis with life-and-death implications for vast numbers of people. For example, while North Korea tests missiles pointed at America and the Horn of Africa watches hundreds of thousands hover on the brink of starvation, no relevant comments have come from the president. Is it possible he is unaware of these existential threats?
On the side, we learn about business deals in Azerbaijan with ties to the most corrupt family on earth and money that could have been provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. If verified, that means the president is vulnerable to extortion not only by Russia but by Iran as well.
Is it an impeachable offense for the president to cut deals with our enemies and act irrationally to distract the public while ignoring the urgent business of his office? It may be critical that answers are sought as quickly as possible. Call your congressman.
Terry Munson
Pawleys Island
