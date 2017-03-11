Letters: Carbon monoxide alarm could save your life too

A cleaning truck was parked in my carport and the back kitchen door was open for an hour recently while we had our carpets cleaned. We went to lunch afterwards, and when we returned, our carbon monoxide alarm went off. The phone rang, and the alarm company told us to leave immediately.
Ten minutes later the fire trucks arrived and the firefighters entered our home with gas masks. They tested for carbon monoxide, and it registered 45; the normal is 1 or 2. The captain said in five more minutes, I would have been dead.
I am sharing my story because I hope everyone will get a carbon monoxide alarm. Maybe it will save your life.
Robert Lentz
Columbia
