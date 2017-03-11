Letters: Taxes, bills rising too fast to afford

If the Senate and the governor go along with the House’s bill, the gas tax will go up 2 cents a gallon for each of the next five years. Car registration fees will increase, as will the sales tax on new cars. In Lexington County, we could be asked to vote for a 1-cent increase in taxes for both roads and schools.
Then there’s SCE&G’s cozy deal for baseload increases: While the company has cost overruns into the billions of dollars on its new nuclear plants and the completion date is moved further away, it continues to increase our upfront costs. I am truly amazed at how incompetence is rewarded.
My fixed income seems to have a fixed spending ratio that I have no part in agreeing to.
Cliff Blanton
Lexington
