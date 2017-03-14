Letters: Trumping the truth, yet again

What are we to make of a public official who rants and raves at the media for allegedly putting out “fake news” and falsely says there is a line six blocks long waiting to get into the event to hear him speak? This was easily proven false, yet it is what the president recently did (“Triumphant Trump to crowd: ‘You finally have a president,’” Feb. 25).
Anyone who relies on what Donald Trump says is giving him credit for truthfulness that he does not deserve. This would be laughable if it wasn’t such a serious matter to have a president who routinely puts out false information. What is most disturbing is that this wasn’t considered important enough to be the focus of news coverage of the speech, because his false claims are so usual.
Hoyt N. Wheeler
West Columbia
