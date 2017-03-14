Letters: Time to accept that Clinton lost

It’s time for Democrats to act like adults instead of arrogant, rebellious teenagers who were never potty-trained or taught anything about respect or losing gracefully. Elections have consequences. They couldn’t have run a worse candidate. That’s why they lost. Accept it. President Trump won the election fair and square and in accordance with the Constitution.
When President Obama was elected and re-elected, there were no riots in the streets or reprisals. We sucked it up and dealt with eight years of the disastrous consequences of his presidency. If vindictive malcontents continue what they’re doing, it may backfire on them and reduce the Democratic Party to irrelevance for many years to come, and they will have deserved it. The American people are sick and tired of their disgusting shenanigans.
Motte Yarbrough
Saluda
