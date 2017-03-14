Letters: US should use its diplomatic edge

Because the United States has by an enormous margin the largest economy in the world and by an even more enormous margin the strongest military in the world, U.S. diplomats should always have the advantage in negotiated deals.
When you have the advantage, you obtain the best deal by smiling, not by being confrontational. The opposition knows full well that the United States can and will be confrontational if needed.
President Donald Trump might have the best instinct when it comes to dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States does have to deal with Putin.
Buzz Mathis
Chapin
Comments