Letters: No need for strict concealed carry law

South Carolina has issued more than 328,000 permits to carry concealed weapons. Last year, less than 0.002 percent of them were revoked; that’s two in 10,000.
Permit holders are not the problem, contrary to what you would think from Cindi Scoppe’s Feb. 26 column “Their guns are concealed; their strategy, not so much.”
We have drivers from states with different rules from ours driving here. Should we ban them?
Exactly where has a gun law reduced crime? Where is the evidence that states with mandated concealed weapons permit training have fewer bad outcomes? How do you intend to “background check” criminals who steal or buy stolen guns?
When the law changed to allow concealed weapons into places serving alcohol if the permit holders did not drink, Ms. Scoppe had a hissy fit, suggesting there would be mayhem. A year later, The State had not reported one negative event.
Ralph Baker
Sumter
