Letters: Anti-Semitism definition not clear

The State Department defines anti-Semitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.” S.C. Rep. Alan Clemmons calls this “clear.” It is not. This definition was intended for foreign policy guidance, not to be the basis for a law about hate speech. How clear is a “perception” that “may,” or may not, “be expressed”?
This is an invitation for selective enforcement. University officials will have to judge whether a criticism of Israel, for example, is motivated by “a certain perception of Jews.” I fear they may judge according to who is expressing the criticism.
I strongly support Israel as the Jewish people’s homeland. I have been gratified by the Columbia community’s resolute response to anti-Semitic incidents here. This bill, if it becomes law, will create more problems than it solves.
Samuel L. Baker
Columbia
