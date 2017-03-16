Letters: Good riddance, Moe Baddourah

We are so happy that Moe Baddourah has resigned as restaurant manager and instructor of the McCutchen House Restaurant. I’m sure he would have been fired if he hadn’t resigned just days before his indictment on criminal domestic violence.
His tenure started off bad and just got worse. I hope the restaurant gets back to normal soon, and I would especially like to see the optional gratuity practice reinstated. These students work very hard to provide good and tasty meals and are always pleasant and very helpful, and we’re looking forward to visiting McCutchen House again.
MaryJane Cooper
Columbia
Comments