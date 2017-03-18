Letters: Teach students the way they learn

Schools are blind to the fact that every child learns in a different way. Some children are visual learners, some are kinesthetic learners, and some are auditory learners. Many teachers are not educated on different types of learning and how to include different activities in their lessons to help children who learn in different ways.
I am a visual learner, and some of my high school teachers have acknowledged the fact that their students learn differently, so they shaped their lessons to fit that, but others taught the way they were taught. This could affect students’ grades because they can’t understand the information accurately. I believe our society will benefit both academically and socially if we get teachers to shape their lessons to fit different types of learners.
Sydney Miller
West Columbia
Comments